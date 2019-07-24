Gyang Bere, Jos

The search and rescue team of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Road Safety Corpse (FRSC) and International Red Cross rescued a family from the rubbles of the three-storey building that collapsed at Butcher line in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The surviving family members say they lost eight others, including 58-year-old landlord Alh. Kabiru Lawal Nalele, two daughters who were pharmacists, two children and three women, while five other persons also died.

In a press statement issued by the family in Jos on Wednesday and signed by Lawal Salisu Nalele, the survivors appreciated the intervention of authorities who responded promptly to the scene of the incident, which helped to reduce total caualty figures.

The family acknowledged the condolences of President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, Jama’atu Nasiru Islam (JNI), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sen. Jeremiah Useni, among other civic bodies and national leaders.

“On a sad note, but with profound gratitude to Almighty Allah who delivered some of our family members from the three-storey building that collapsed on Monday 15 July, 2019 in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State;” the family statement read.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, JNI, CAN, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Policy, NEMA, SEMA, Red Cross and the state Fire Service for their swift response.

“We are full of gratitude to the teaming youths in Plateau State who actively used their energy, resources and took the risk of participating in saving lives and properties during the sad incident, may God reward you abundantly.”

The family rrecognisd the sustained and critical role of the media in sensitising the public for safety during the period of the incident, and sympathised with those who might have injured themselves in the process of helping in one way or the other.

The statement also expressed sadness over the demise of an 80-year-old mother of the landlord, Fatima Binta Nalele, nine days after her only male child, Alh. Kabiru Lawal Nalele, perished in the building collapse.