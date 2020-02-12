Gyang Bere, Jos

The Federal High Court sitting in Jos has upheld the application filed by the Berom Nation seeking to join the suit filed by the Fulani asking the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay them N50 billion in compensation as a result of losses incurred during violent crises in Plateau.

The presiding Judge, Justice Dorcas Agishi, in a ruling on Wednesday, said in view of the grievous and weighty allegations against the Berom, the Berom are necessary parties to the suit.

Justice Agishi said that will enable the Berom to tell their own side of the story in the interest of fairness and justice.

The Fulani had filed a suit claiming about N50 billion as damages for the losses they allegedly suffered from the attacks on Fulani by the Berom in Plateau State.

The Fulani in their suit claimed that the Berom killed over 500 Fulani and their cows and sheep.

Justice Agishi ordered the plaintiffs to serve the Berom with all processes of court to enable them to respond accordingly.

Lead counsel to the Berom Barrister Edward Pwajok, SAN, appreciated the judge for the ruling and said it will provide room for fairness and justice.

The case was adjourned to March 17 for hearing.