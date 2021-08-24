From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved N5 million as relief assistance to 95 indigenes of the state studying in the University of Jos, Plateau State and stranded due to the crisis.

This gesture ,it was gathered was aptly and timely , few days after Jos, the Plateau State was embroiled in crises.

Some of these students, who were females were stranded after the authorities of the University suspended all academic activities and the students could not access food, not allowed to leave the institution back to the state due to concern for their safety.

This was contained in a Statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko in Birnin Kebbi this Monday.

According to her, the money, routed through the State Ministry of Higher Education was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the students .

“The relief assistance approved by Bagudu was part of his sustained efforts to shore up the educational development of the state. These tangible efforts include the regular payment of huge amount of money in the payment of scholarship to thousands of indigenes of Kebbi State studying at various tertiary institutions, within and outside Nigeria”.

The Permanent Secretary commended the Governor for the gesture and called on the students to remain calm and abide by the directives of the University management.