From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution, (JED), Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, has assured the Management of Dangote Cement Company of quality supply of electricity to motivate it to accept supply from the electricity distribution company.

The Managing Director gave this assurance at the weekend, during his maiden visit to the cement factory to lobby the management on the need to take electricity supply from the company.

In a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, and made available to newsmen on Monday, Mohammed promised to stabilise the network for efficient delivery of energy to the cement manufacturing company based in Yandev – Gboko, Benue state.

He said “I am here to see you and to acquaint myself with the challenges and to see how we can quickly tackle these challenges with the hope of taking supply from us.”

The Managing Director who commended Dangote Cement Company for a mutually beneficial business relationship said he was aware that the cement manufacturing firm has been having some challenges with the supply from the JED, stressed that his coming to the plant was to explore ways of resolving the challenges.

He disclosed that JED Plc has already commenced the process of resolving the problem saying, “I have spoken to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to mobilise the Mobitra back to the site”.

Engr Mohammed who further disclosed that Jos Electricity Distribution Plc had secured a mobile breaker also stated that they are putting together Isolators at the explosive sites.

“We are talking with the TCN to conduct proper relay coordination to enable constant available of reliable supply,” he added.

The Managing Director who expressed optimism about quality supply availability to the cement factory however advised Dangote Cement to upgrade its City to 1200.

Responding, the Plant Manager, Mr Louis Raj, who was visibly elated by the visit said the cement manufacturing company could take up to 30 to 40 KWT of energy if the supply is properly stabilised.

He commended the staff of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for their expeditious resolution of faults.

It will be recalled that Engr Mohammed has since assuming duty as the Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc embarked on a diplomatic shuttle to large consumers of energy, among them, NASCO groups of Companies in Jos, who were not taking their electricity supply from the Jos Electricity Distribution Plc to persuade them to take supply from the public utility.