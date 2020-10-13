Gyang Bere, Jos

The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC has procured and taken delivery of meters worth N1.450 billion to ease the burden of their customers.

The meters are to be installed in its franchise area of operations between now and December 2020.

The Managing Director, Engr. Hashim Ibrahim Bakori in a press statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Dr. Friday Adakole Elijah said the meters costs the company a total sum of N1.450B (one Billion, Four hundred and Fifty Million naira).

Engr. Hashim who personally supervised the receipts of the first delivery schedule of six thousand (6,000) meters out of the 20,000 paid for noted that the meters would be deployed only to Customers who had previously keyed into the company’s promo of debt recovery that took place sometimes last year.

He explained further that the Meters would be targeted at unmetered Customers on Band A and B so as to avoid probable dispute that could arise if they were left on estimations.

“We will give these meters to our Customers who were promised during the promo exercise as a measure of the fulfilment of our promises to them. Some of them keyed into our debt recovery promo and so, we are morally obligated to give them the meters”, he explained.

The Managing Director also explained that the Meters were not only for retail Customers, but they also include High Tension (HT) metered Customers for energy accounting and for unmanned injection sub stations energy data analysis.

Engr. Hashim who expressed optimism that virtually all Jos Disco Customers would soon be metered said the procured Meters would complement the current MAP programme.

While calling on Customers to have more confidence on the company by paying for their consumed energy which would enable JED PLC invest more on her facilities and serve Customers better, Engr. Hashim urged Customers to take advantage of the MAP programme to acquire their Meters.

“JED PLC is calling on Customers to avail themselves of the MAP metering programme and other initiatives being planned by the FG and World Bank in metering all electricity customers in the country within the shortest possible time”, he said.