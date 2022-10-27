The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED), has promised to support the expansion of rural and urban electrification programme in Plateau to boost its economy.

Abdu Mohammed, the Managing Director of the company said this when he visited the state Gov. Simon Lalong in Jos

Mohammed also promised to push for the completion of the 132 KV line to Pankshin, 2×40 MVA, 132/33KV transmission station to service the entire Central and Southern parts of Plateau, covering 13 out of the 17 Local Government Ares of the state.

“We will participate in electricity expansion in rural communities and to urban areas that will support the economy of the industry that we are involved in the state.

“Places like the industrial clusters and the Makeri areas have some challenges with under-frequency relay operation.

“We have already gotten approval from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to move it away, we will ensure that the fluctuations in the area are eliminated,’’,he said.

Mohammed commended the development strides and peace initiatives of the governor and promised to collaborate with the state in all areas of electricity distribution.

Responding, Lalong promised to support the management of JED in its quest to deliver constant and quality electricity to the state.

The governor, who was delighted by the visit, said the importance of constant electricity to growth and development of any society was enormous.

“I have a strong passion for energy and lack of it has been the problem of Plateau and so if there is anything I want to do in this state is to ensure that I take energy supply to the peak

“We are into many things like agriculture, tourism and processing, but we cannot process because of lack of energy,’’ he said.

The governor promised to support the company to succeed and improve power supply so as to encourage the establishment of more industries in the state. (NAN)