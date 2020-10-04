(Polycarp Auta, NAN)

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) has appealed to customers for understanding over challenges being faced in loading their prepaid metres.

JEDC Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Adakole Elijah said this in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

Elijah, who attributed the anomally to the recent tariff reversal, promised immediate action on the problem.

“New Key Change Tokens (KCTs) are being generated for customers as the old ones can no longer tally with the reversal.

“Concerted efforts are being made to ameliorate the problem; we will not rest until this challenge is addressed.

“Therefore, we wish to call on our customers to bear with the company. We are poised to serve them better.

“Already a good number of KCTs have been developed and distributed to customers who came for vending. We are developing more and will be distributed soon,” he said.