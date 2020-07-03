Gyang Bere, Jos

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Jos and District Society has elected Julius Dooiyor as Chairman for a second term in office.

Dooiyor was returned unopposed while Soepding Benard Alkali pulled 47 votes to emerged Vice Chairman against Ekechukwu Nkiruka Lovina.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr John Ejehsri who announced the result during the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Jos said Bereh Monday Nto beats Nwankwo Innocent Muohalu to emerged the General Secretary of the Institute.

Other officials who were returned unopposed includes Olaoye Olukunle Edwards, Assistant General Secretary; Walshak Danjuma Dawuk, Treasurer and Pam Musa Chung, Technical Secretary.

Others are Tile Terhemba, social and Publicity Secretary; Christiana Olawumi Bawa, Financial Secretary; Hauwa Amos Bassi, Ex-officio 1; Loretta Takon Ex-officio 2 and Mathew Kutus, immediate past Chairman, Ex-officio 3.

The Chairman, Julius Dooiyor in his acceptance speech commended members for a peaceful election and reminded them that the Institute will not tolerate any act of corruption among them.

He noted that they have constituted a disciplinary committee to investigate and sanction members who are found violating or compromising the ethnic of the profession.

“ICAN stands for integrity and accuracy, anything less than that, we are not interested. We will continue to pursue this goal in our members organisations.

“Corruption is everywhere but we have a disciplinary committee in our organizations and the Institute of Chartered Accountants take seriously the discipline of members.

“If anyone is caught breaking any rule or carrying unethical act, he will definitely be referred to that disciplinary Committee and I believe that non of our members will want to be drag before the disciplinary committee of the Institute.”

Dooiyor said his priority was to complete and move to the permanent site of the Institute which has been a huge challenge to the Institute over the years.