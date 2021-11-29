Men and officers of the Armed Squad Unit of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, yesterday foiled an attempted jailbreak by yet to be identified gunmen at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State.

The attackers who initially pretended to be visitors stormed the facility at about past 5pm on Sunday evening shooting sporadically at officers who responded with superior fire power.

A short statement by the Service PRO, Francis Enobore, stated that the facility came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the Centre in large number with sophisticated weapons.

However, the armed guards on duty were able to keep the attackers at bay, long enough for other security agencies to respond to the attack.

Those the statement from the Service spokesperson revealed that the some of the attackers where able to gain entrance into the facility, the attackers have not been barricaded trapped inside the yard.

As at the time of filing this report, the attackers have been pinned down and are negotiating their surrender to the Nigeria authorities.

