From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 11 people were reportedly killed and 262 inmates escaped following the attack on Nigeria Correctional Service, Jos Custodial Centre, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The Controller, Jos Correctional Service Centre, Samuel Agunda, confirmed that nine fleeing inmates, their Armed Guard and one of the attackers lost their lives during the bloody operation.

He said the attackers were suspected to be Fulani herdsmen from Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, who attempted to free some of their men who were jailed some years ago.

“Some of the inmates who did not escape confirmed that the attackers were from Barkin-Ladi. The police succeeded in rearresting 10 of the escapees and two others were brought back by their parents, bringing to 12 the total number of those recaptured.”

The Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, in a statement signed by Francis Enobore, confirmed that nine persons were shot dead during the heavy attack.

“One of the gunmen trapped within the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jos, after invading the facility has been identified as one of those killed in the gun duel.

“The attackers, who stormed the Custodial Centre at about 1720hrs, on Sunday, November 28, 2021, engaged the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) armed squad personnel in a fierce gun battle before breaking into the yard.”

He noted with dismay that one of the NCoS Armed Squad personnel paid the supreme price in the encounter while nine inmates also lost their lives. Another staff of the Service was shot in the hand and six inmates were also injured in the attack.”

He noted: “Some of the attackers and a total of 262 inmates escaped in the melee before reinforcement could come from sister services. Ten have, so far, been recaptured leaving 252 at large.”

Nababa condoled with the family and friends of the gallant officer who paid the ultimate price in the encounter, promising that the death will not be in vain as all the perpetrators will be hunted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, condemned in strong terms the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Lalong, in a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, however, praised the gallantry of officers and men of the Jos Custodial Centre who rose to the occasion to thwart the plans of the criminals whose mission was to facilitate the escape of inmates and also cause destruction to the facility.

Lalong also praised the quick reaction of other security agencies, including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Operation Rainbow who responded swiftly to the situation and took charge of the general area leading to entrapment of the assailants as well as arrest of fleeing inmates.

While describing the sad event as one too many in the nation’s correctional system, Lalong said it was high time a holistic approach is applied in bringing such attacks and jail breaks to an end, in order to guarantee the safety of inmates, correctional officers and the larger society from criminals who choose to attack the very essence of Nigeria’s legal system by disrupting law and order.

