The Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Plateau State Command, Samuel B. Aguda said four suspected kidnappers awaiting trial in various courts in the state have escaped from Jos facility.

He noted that a search party has been dispatched in collaboration with other security agencies to rearrest the suspects.

Aguda, who briefed Journalists on Friday in Jos said the suspects, who escaped through the fence at about 1am on Thursday were believed to have escaped through the aid of some staff.

The four suspects had escaped in July 2020 during court sitting in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, where they were arraigned for kidnapping and armed robbery.

“We are all aware of the bad incident that happen in our Major Correctional facility in Jos. Immediately the incident happened, I instructed the Public relations officer to announced the escape of four awaiting trial suspects who are facing trial in various courts in Plateau.

“They are detained for kidnapping and armed robbery. Immediately I received a distress call, I rush to the facility to confirm and when I got their, I enquire from those on duty to ascertain their level of negligence to the incident.

“I went to the cell where the inmates were lock, the cell was open, not forcefully open. It was assume that either they duplicate the key of the cell or the cell was not lock by negligence officers attach to the cell.

“Four of the suspects escape through the fence. The armed guard was able to see them but when he raised alarm, they escape before other armed guard outside could come for their rearrest.”

Aguda said the Command has notified the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service about the incident and has since ordered for a preliminary investigation.

He explained that the Command has dispatched their Officers to places which could possibly be their hide-out and motor parks for possible rearrest but the effort has not yielded result.

Aguda said he cannot throw away the fact that there was a foul play somewhere aimed at tarnishing the image of the Command, and noted that those behind the act would be uncovered after the investigation.

“We have 340 staff in the Jos Custodian Centre, there may be Judas among them. I know, there could be inside collaboration aim at discrediting the system and they will be surely fish out.”

