From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr. Mohammed Tukur said investigation has commenced on the recent attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Jos Custodial Centre.

He said not that 17 escapees had been recaptured into the Correctional Centre and made an effort to recover all.

Tukur, who is in charge of operations, made the disclosure yesterday, while briefing journalists in Jos, and said the Correctional Service would collaborate with other sister security agencies to recapture those who escaped.

He explained that he was in Jos to assess the level of damage caused by unidentified gunmen, who invaded the custodial centre on Sunday evening.

Tukur noted that 252 inmates escaped, one personnel of the service, nine inmates and one of the attackers were killed during the attack.

He said that the investigation would unravel the identity of the attackers and other necessary details on the incident.

“I am in Jos to assess the level of damages caused by the attack on our facility.

“We have commenced investigation on the ugly incident, and only when that is concluded can we ascertain who the perpetrators are.

“But, I want to assure Nigerians that we will do our best to bring the criminals to book,” he said.

