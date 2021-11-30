From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Mohammed Tukur has said an investigation has commenced on the recent attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits on the Jos Custodial Centre.

He not that 17 escapees have been recaptured back into the Correctional Centre and effort in on to recover all.

Tukur who is in charge of Operations disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing Journalists in Jos and said the Correctional Service would collaborate with other sister security agencies to recapture those who escaped.

He explained that he was in Jos to assess the level of damage and harm caused by unidentified gunmen, who invaded the custodial centre on Sunday evening.

Tukur noted that 252 inmates escaped, one personnel of the service, nine inmates and one of the attackers were killed during the attack.

He said that the investigation would unravel the identity of the attackers and other necessary details on the incident.

“I am in Jos to assess the level of damages caused by the attack on our facility.

“We have commenced investigation on the ugly incident and only when that is concluded that we can ascertain who the perpetrators are.

“But I want to assure Nigerians that we will do our best to bring the criminals to book,” he said.

He promised that the service in synergy with other security agencies would recapture those who are still at large.

“With the support and collaboration of other security agencies, I want to assure Nigerians that we will recapture all these inmates that have escaped.

“We have all the records, so, we will get all of them back” he assured.

He called on members of the public to avail useful information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates to security agencies.

Tukur appreciated the prompt response of the other security agencies during the attack and called for stronger synergy.

He promised that with available funding, the service would improve on its surveillance facilities at their various custodial centres to avert similar occurrences in the future.

“If we don’t have enough releases from the government, there is no way we will be able to cover all our custodial centres with CCTV.”

