From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eighty-five indigenes of Oyo State who are students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have been evacuated from the trouble spot, following recent killings in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The students had requested to be brought to the state secretariat on Tuesday to show their appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for saving them from crisis to rocking Plateau State.

On arrival at the Governor’s Office, they were received by the Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Segun Ogunwuyi, who promised that the state government would stop at nothing to ensure the safety and well-being of its indigenes across the country.

Governor Makinde had on Sunday sent a delegation to Plateau State for the evacuation exercise. The delegation was led by the Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Students’ Affairs, Victor Olojede.

Olojede gave kudos to Governor Makinde for providing all that were needed to evacuate the students successfully from Jos to Ibadan.

The students lauded the initiative of the government, stressing that it has shown that the present administration has the interest of the masses at heart.

The President, National Oduduwa Students Association, UNIJOS Chapter, Kolawole Paul, in his remarks, described Governor Makinde as an exceptional leader that would never subject his people to any form of hardship.