From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, said the recent killings in Jos, Plateau State, is capable of igniting another crisis if the Federal Government fails to take preemptive measures to forestall a recurrence.

Bishop Oke gave the warning in a statement made available to reporters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday by his media office.

Condemning the incident that led to the loss of lives of many travellers, the bishop advised that a halt should be put to bloodshed in the country. He described the gruesome killings of those involved as the height of inhumanity and ungodliness.

‘Nobody has the right to kill or take the life of his fellow human being. Before God, our creator, life is sacrosanct. He frowns at the bloodshed in whatever disguise,’ he said.

Bishop Oke, the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, enjoined the government to bring the arms of the law to bear in the matter, adding that the authorities must swing into action with a view to preventing some individuals who might want to latch on to the situation to cause another round of mayhem.

‘This won’t do anyone any good in the land. We have enough to contend with in the country than further plunging the nation in needless and avoidable problems,’ Oke cautioned as he appealed for calm.

He noted that the country could only develop in the atmosphere of peace, saying: ‘There is no peace of mind where problems exist. We should always strive to live peaceably among ourselves.’