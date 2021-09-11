From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, has inaugurated a 36-member Joint Peace Committee with a view to fostering peaceful coexistence in Plateau State.

He said the Committee is to recommend measures to be taken to find lasting solutions to incessant interethnic clashes and killings the state.

Gen Ali urged members of the Committee to demonstrate impartiality, neutrality, honesty, uprightness and to avoid bias and compromise.

Members of the Committee who were drawn from ethnic communities in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South have the background knowledge and experience in communal conflict resolution would assist in fast-tracking the restoration of peace on the Plateau, the commander said.

Gen Ali stressed that sustainable peace can only be achieved through alternative dispute resolution by all parties to the conflict.

The commander noted that the Committee was created as part of the non-kinetic approach of OPSH to peace building in the state.

He added that the Committee would assist in making recommendations that will help OPSH and the Plateau State Government in finding lasting solutions to incessant conflicts among the Irigwe, Fulani, Hausa, Bache, Dong, Gyel and Anaguta communities.

‘It is hoped that the outcome of this committee will contribute immensely to the peace building efforts in the targeted communities with a view to returning Plateau State to the path of peace and sustainable development,’ he said.

The Committee, according to Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, would identify the root causes of the crises in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas and recommend implementable strategies that would lead to sustainable peace on the Plateau.

Thanking the commander for the confidence reposed on the Committee, its Chairman, Prince Robert Rigwe Ashi, gave his assurance that the Committee would discharge its duties diligently, devoid of bias, whilst soliciting the support of community leaders to achieve their mandate.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the District Head of Dong, Ada Gwom Kaze Inyam, appreciated the commander for the initiative and urged the leaders of the Irigwe, Fulani, Hausa, Bache, Dong, Gyel and Anaguta communities to support the Committee to succeed in its assignment.

