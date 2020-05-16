Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Jos Branch, Yakubu Bawa, Esq and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, Esq have vowed to pursue Justice for Mr. Rinji Peter Bala, a 300-level student of the University of Jos, who was murdered by Personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), in Jos, Plateau State.

Mr. Bawa disclosed this in Jos during a press briefing and described the incident as unlawful, extra-judicial, illegal, satanic, wicked and evil.

“We wish to bring to the knowledge of the public our position as member of the NBA Jos branch with regard to the killing of Mr. Rinji peter Bala, 300-level Student of History and International Studies University of Jos.

” It is on record that our Military and Paramilitary, those who are saddled with the responsibility of handling weapons are not respecting the constitution of the land, they are not exercising due diligent and they are not conscious enough.

“We consider them as hungry and happy trigger personnel, that at every small opportunity, the next think is to use their weapons. We condemn the death of Peter Bala Rinji in totality as I will described is as unlawful, extra-judicial, illegal, Satanic, wicked and evil.

“It is our own decision, the members of the Nigeria Bar Association through our own arm the Human Right Commission, that we will not leave any stone unturned until we get justice to the student that we lost.

“As members of the Nigeria Bar Association, we will continue to pursue Justice for him. One of the things that we are demanding is that the same Personnel that committed this act which we described as satanic, evil and unlawful, should be brought to book.

“We must make sure he face the wrath of the law and we will not entertain the usual of hoarding trial so that at the end of the day nothing come out of it.”

He said the personnel should be handed over to the Nigeria Police, because the matter involved a civilian, and be prosecuted by a civil court to ensure Justice is done.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, who visited the family expressed displeasure over the incident and demanded for investigation for justice to be carry out.

“Those who are involved in Judicial killings, the system should hand them over so that they will face the full wrath of the law; because as long as the system shield them, you emboldened such act and compound the situation as others that are in the line of such breaches

“But once it is very clear that the law will catch up with anyone, no matter his rank or wherever he is serving. As long as you engaged in any act of criminality, they law catches up with you, that provides the necessary deterrents.

” And where there is deterrent, you will curb such excesses but where there is no deterrent you will have repeated occurrence and we will work for the necessary deterrents, that is let the law find it course.”