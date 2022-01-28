From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former member of the House of Representatives and frontline APC aspirant for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande has admonished people in Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau State not to allowed any form of sentiment to divine them.

He urged the people, particularly the aspirants to embrace each other and work closely towards improving the living condition of the people.

Hon. Kwande disclosed this on Friday during an interview with Journalists, and urged the people to leverage more on the relationship that they have build over the years.

He noted with dismay the comments made by some individuals which are unnecessarily over-heating the polity, and called on the people to shun such statements and embrace each other for the prosperity of the constituents.

“I wish to admonish people in Bassa and Jos North constituency to leverage more on the strength and harmonious relationship that we have built over the years as a Constituency.

“We should channel our energy towards improving the standard of living of our people; we should build more on the good values and peaceful co-existence that we have laboured for over the years and shun religious, ethic and any form of sentiment that will divine us.”

Hon. Kwande believed that leadership comes from God and said if he is given the mandate, he would used the contact he has build since he has been in the National Assembly to bring positive turn around in Jos North and Bassa Local Government Area.

He urged the people not to see the bye-election as a do or die affair; but as an opportunity to serve the people transparently and credibly for the growth and development of the people.