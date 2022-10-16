From Gyang Bere, Jos

One person was killed and five others injured when a group of youths suspected to be gang rivals clashed at Gwarandok community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident which occured at about 7 pm on Saturday left many people injured and the community deserted.

The fracas also grounded commercial activities in the area, with shop owners locking up their stores in fear of reprisal by the gang members.

It was gathered that some members of the gang had earlier launched an attack on the rival gang at Namu Junction on Friday evening but were repelled by local vigilantes.

Police spokesman DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident, adding that when the police arrived at the scene, two persons were found in the pool of their blood.

He explained that one of the victims died and one is in a coma at an undisclosed hospital, saying he is the only person who can give a vivid account of the incident.

Alabo noted that the police team is currently investigating the matter with a view to arresting those behind it.