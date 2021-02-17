From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of the Rotary Club of Jos Central, Sam Ede, has furnished two schools with classroom desks in Jos to provide a conducive learning environment.

Rotarian Ede, who handed over the desks at St Theresa RCM Primary School and RCM Primary School Kabong, respectively, said the gesture was to provide a comfortable learning atmosphere for the children.

‘The Rotary Club Jos Central decided to create a conducive learning environment in two schools where four classes were furnished with classroom desks at St Theresa Boys Primary school and RCM Primary school Kabong all in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

‘The purchase of the school desks presented to the two schools was made possible through individual member’s contributions to the club.’

The Executive Chairman Universal Basic Education (UBE) Plateau State, Prof Mathew Sule, applauded the Rotary Club and appealed to Philanthropists, groups and individuals to emulate the laudable gesture.

He said the classroom desks presented to the schools shall provide a conducive learning environment for the pupils.

Sule revealed that public primary schools in rural areas are suffering untold hardship due to lack of adequate teaching aids.

He said the Plateau State Government has concluded plans to take delivery of 43,670 desks to primary schools within the next few weeks.

The Headteacher at St Theresa Boys Primary School, Victoria Jamang, in an appreciation speech, thanked the Rotary Club of Jos Central for the good gesture to her school.

She assured that the classroom desks would be maintained and used for the purpose it was donated.