From Gyang Bere, Jos

Military operatives of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) are said to have beat a taxi driver to death at Farin Gada in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victim, Abubakar Sadiq, was said to have been apprehended during the 10 pm curfew hour at Farin Gada by some military officers on duty who beat him to death.

A source said Mr Sadiq was beaten with a stick after he was ordered to step down from his car by the officers.

The soldiers were said to have called his relatives in the morning and ordered them to take his corpse to the hospital.

The victim was thereafter brought to Katako Police Station, a development that generated tension.

Responding to the incident, Operation SAFE HAVEN said it has received with shock a report of security personnel of OPSH deployed at Farin Gada who beat and murdered the commercial taxi driver.

Military Information Officer, Major General Ishaku Takwa said immediately the report was received, the Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, visited the family of the deceased and condoled with them.

‘The Commander has since constituted a board of inquiry to unravel those behind the heinous act. He assured that those who would be found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

‘Operation SAFE HAVEN wish to reiterates that troops deployed on the plateau were always warned to conduct themselves in the most professional manner in line with global best practices and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry and strict adherence to rules of engagement,’ Gen Takwa said.

