ANISTA, organiser of the ongoing 2019 Jos Trade Fair, has assured exhibitors and the public of an uninterrupted power supply and other basic amenities during the fair.

Ms Bolcit Barshep, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ANISTA, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

NAN reports that the Fair commenced on Oct. 10 and would end on Oct. 27.

Barshep said during the day, the exhibitors would enjoy electricity supply from the power grid, while from 10 pm, the generating sets would be turned on to ensure power supply round the clock.

She stated that an additional 4 units of bathrooms and mobile toilets had been provided to cater for the sanitary needs of the participants and visitors.

She said the sanitary facilities were to compliment the existing ones erected on the space used for the fair.

“The cleaners, who are part of our workforce, have been deployed to ensure that the sanitary condition of the fair ground and the conveniences are in top shape.

“The fair ground also has potable water which flows,” she said.

Mr Abdul Balogun, an exhibitor from Lagos and a dealer in children’s wears, expressed satisfaction with the sanitary condition at the fair ground.

Similarly, Mrs Sadiat Adamu, an exhibitor from Maiduguri, who deals in incense popularly called “Turaren Wuta”, also expressed satisfaction with the sanitary condition of the restrooms. (NAN)