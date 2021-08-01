The Queen of Nigerian Art, Chief (Mrs) Josephine Oboh MacLeod has been applauded for her passion for art and for also being a blessing to students and instructors of art.

Thumping up the Scotland, UK-based MacLeod is the former Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, who also urged the art aficionado not to relent until she nurtures Nigerian artists to the status of legends like Michael Angelo and Jovani Cavenchi.

“One day, l know Africa specially Nigeria will have an art legend in the status of Michael Angelo or Jovani Cavenchi. I strongly feel that if Mrs Josephine MacLeod doesn’t get to the level of Michael Angelo herself; she will definitely nurture someone that will. With her passion for the Nigerian fine art plus the big money she has been pumping into it, it’s just a matter of time that she will nurture some Nigerian artists to the level of art legends like Michael Angelo and Jovani Cavenchi. Although, MacLeod is based in Scotland, United Kingdom, her heart and deep pocket are a blessing to many Nigerian art students and instructors,” he said.

