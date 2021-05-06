Family and friends has said final goodbye to the late Madam Josephine Nneka Ofili who passed on at the age of 74 recently.

The Emodi and Ofili family has been sad over the occurence but have to submit totally to the will of God, as the transition of their mother, wife, auntie,sister, cousin, left a great vaccum.

Family members, friends and church leaders attended her burial ceremony at her home town Oranye-Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Her son PastorAmaechi Emodi, said, he was expecting the mother to return to Nigeria from the United States of America where she had been away for two decades but unfortunately,the news of her death broke and they had to submit to the will of God.

Emodi described his mother,as an epitome of love that devoted her time to the worship of God almighty. He extols the virtues of the late Mrs Ofili as a peace maker, an entrepreneur and philantropist who served God and humanity.She equally has respect for tradition.

My mother was a giver, she gave indent children scholarship, place the aged on monthly salary, cared for orphans and empowered widows.I will describe her as a very calm fellow. She was a crowd puller, bridge builder and would be missed greatly, especially those on her monthly pay roll and others had impacted.

She has mediated in a lot of activities. She was a woman of wisdom and will continue to live in the hearts of all she left behind as the vacuum created cannot be easily filled. She held so many positions in various organisations and the church, as she ensured that there was peace everywhere she was.”

April 29,2021 a general service of songs was held at Umuodafe Ibusa Delta State by 4pm.Also, on Friday, April 30, 2021 her body arrives Emodi compound, in a Motocade for commendation service at Oranye Onitsha, in Anambra state. Lying-in-state follows immediately after the service at her residents in Oranye by 10am.

Burial service/interment follows immediately after the service by 12.noon.This was followed by a reception at her residence in Oranye-Onitsha, Anambra State.

She was born on October 10, 1946, into the prestigious and notable family of Chief Edmond Aniegboka Egbuna, the late Ajie of Onitsha, from Ogboli Olosi village, Onitsha. Her mother was Madam Chibuogwu Egbuna, daughter of Late Chief (Ajie) Ataokwu Udekaogu, from Aboh in Delta State.Mrs Nneka Ofili attended the “Holy Rosary Missionary School” Onitsha, in the 1950s, she was married and blessed with 11 children.