Anthony Joshua had admitted for the first time that giving up one of his world titles is a likely scenario at this stage of his career.

Despite regaining four straps from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December, Joshua was ordered to defend TWO versions almost immediately.

Instead of asking for an exception to face IBF stipulation Kubrat Pulev first and then WBO number one Oleksandr Usyk later in the year, Joshua doesn’t want to commit at this point in time.

That’s because AJ is hopeful of landing the winner, or loser for that matter, from the forthcoming Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch.

Wilder and Fury go at it again on February 22nd in Las Vegas.

Joshua is preparing a huge offer to whoever shows the most interest in the aftermath.

This means the 30-year-old two-time world heavyweight champion only has time for one mandatory.