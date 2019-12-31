Anthony Joshua should vacate two world titles and push to fight the winner of Deontay Wilder’s rematch with Tyson Fury, according to Frank Warren.

Fury and Wilder are scheduled to go to war again on February 22 in Las Vegas, while Joshua’s 2020 appears set to be taken up with mandatory defences against Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk.

The IBF and WBO have ordered Joshua to fight their mandatory challengers, but Warren, the promoter of Tyson Fury, thinks AJ should wait to see what happens between Wilder and the Gypsy King.

“Everybody knows, and it showed 100 per cent in New York, if Joshua gets clipped on the chin he’ll go,” Warren said.

“His tactics were spot on for his last fight, 100 per cent, but he fought a guy who came in 15 or 16lb heavier than when he won the title and admits he never trained, by his own admission.

“If I was Anthony Joshua I wouldn’t fight again until we know the winner of this fight – and then make them make that fight.

“I’d let them strip me of my titles and not fight anybody until the big one.”