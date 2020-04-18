Anthony Joshua fears his only chance of fighting Tyson Fury will be behind closed doors.

The British rivals, who hold the four heavyweight world titles between them, were on a December collision course before the coronavirus crisis struck.

Joshua was due to defend his three belts against Kubrat Pulev in June while Fury was to follow suit against Deontay Wilder the following month.

It was hoped the pair would then expected to clash in Saudi Arabia to determine the best heavyweight in the world.

But Joshua and Fury are now in limbo with sport across the world suspended due to the pandemic.

Their meeting will likely be pushed back until February – but Joshua fears Fury could hang up his gloves before that happens.

“If Eddie Hearn said he managed to secure the Tyson Fury fight, but it is behind closed doors, I would take it,” he told DAZN.

“If I don’t take it now then I don’t think Tyson Fury will be around by the time this all comes around again, when big hall shows are available. I have to take the opportunity while they’re there.

“It is such a shame that I am quarantine right now as it has put a halt to greatness, but this is part of history and I am working towards beating Tyson Fury.

“I am looking at Tyson Fury like I am going to walk through him as well. I had my issue last year [losing to Andy Ruiz], I got through it and I want to correct it.”