Anthony Joshua has been forced to deny allegations made by Dillian Whyte over his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua lost his unbeaten record and world heavyweight titles as Ruiz Jr in New York stunned him on Saturday.

There have been a number of rumours suggesting why the Mexican, having been the overwhelming favourite going into the bout, beat Joshua.

Eddie Hearn denied claims the Brit had suffered a panic attack going into the fight while it is unclear why his father confronted the promoter afterwards.

Long-term heavyweight rival Whyte has offered his own suggestions for the defeat.

“Joshua could be heard on camera asking his trainer Rob McCracken, ‘Why do I feel like this?’ after the sixth round,” Whyte told his YouTube channel.

“It is because you’re in America with the VADA testing and you’re not on the juice, that’s why.

“It’s harder to get therapeutic use exemptions in America than the UK, that’s why.”

Whyte has labeled similar accusations at Joshua before and responded to the defeat on Sunday by posting a video of The Verve song The Drugs Don’t Work.

Joshua has angrily denied those claims and a spokesperson for the Brit has hit out again.

“These comments are 100 per cent false,” it was stated.

“Anthony is one of the most tested athletes in sport and has been VADA and UKAD tested in the UK for all of his fights.