Emma Jemegah

Call him a boxing sensation, you will be right. He came from the blues and snatch the limelight in a most sensational way. He’s Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua (OBE), the unified world heavyweight champion, who is easily the Sports Personality of the Year.

The Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria-born Briton began his youthful life as a miscreant and a street bully who constantly ran foul of the law. At the age of 12, he had to relocate to United Kingdom, where he began amateur boxing career six years later. He had an amateur record of 40-3 and actually won the 2009 and 2010 Haringey Box Cup.

In between the years in United Kingdom, Joshua was once put on remand in Reading Prisons for what he describes as “fighting and other crazy stuff” and made to wear an electronic tag on his ankle on regaining freedom.

Joshua became a Super Heavyweight champions at the 2012 London Olympics and became a professional boxer in 2013. Between 2013 and now, he has recorded stunning victories at the ring. He has had 22 fights and won all, recording 21 Technical Knock Outs (TKOs).

At present, he is a unified heavyweight world champion and holds three of the four major world championships in the sport. He was ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight by The Ring, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB) and BoxRec.

Award of The Sun for 2018.