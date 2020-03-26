Anthony Joshua remains ‘fit and healthy’ despite coming into contact with Prince Charles only a couple of weeks before the heir to the throne tested positive for coronavirus.

The world heavyweight champion is following government guidelines around self-isolation, but has shown no symptoms of the deadly disease, which threatens to derail his upcoming fight with Kubrat Pulev.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles became the most high-profile member of the British establishment to contract coronavirus, with Clarence House announcing that the 71-year-old had been showing mild symptoms ‘but otherwise remains in good health’.

It remains unclear when he caught the illness, but on March 9, Prince Charles spent the day with the Queen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and stars of sport and entertainment – including Joshua – at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

An official spokesman said: ‘AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well. He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers.’