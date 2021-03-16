Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a lucrative two-fight deal worth a reported £200 million, with Saudi Arabia favourite to host the first bout this summer, according to reports.

The two heavyweight world champions agreed terms in principle last year but have now put pen to paper after contracts were finalised over the weekend.

ESPN reported that a Provision of Services agreement had been signed by both fighters and their respective camps, meaning they can now listen to offers from prospective sites.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” said Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport, Joshua’s promoter, told ESPN. “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.”

The first fight is expected to take place in June or July with Saudi Arabia in pole position to play host with both fighters set to earn £100 million, the Mirror newspaper reported.

“This is the biggest fight in boxing and one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” Hearn said. “It will be a major, major win for a country that wants to showcase itself.”

While British boxing fans will be begging to have the fight staged on home soil, Saudi Arabia made clear to both camps their intention to stage what would be the biggest British heavyweight fight in history.