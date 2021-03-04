Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will imminently announce their £200million mega-fight after terms were agreed.

The two heavyweight world champions will meet this summer – in June or July – to determine the division’s first undisputed ruler since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

The fight will likely be held in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia in pole position having hosted Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Joshua and Fury agreed financial terms last year with both champions earning 50 per cent of the purse, predicted to be £100m each.