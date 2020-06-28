Negotiations between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are ‘moving forward’ with the two parties now discussing the finer details of their two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua and Fury, who hold all the heavyweight titles between them, agreed to face each other twice in 2021 earlier this month, with the financial aspects of the deal already ironed out.

Now, the fight British fans have been pining for is edging closer to becoming a reality, but only if the duo can overcome their upcoming fights.

Fury will face Deontay Wilder for a third time this year after dismantling the Bronze Bomber inside seven rounds to claim the WBC title back in February.

Joshua will defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev, while Oleksandr Usyk remains next in line for AJ’s WBO strap.

‘The bulk is done, the financial elements of the deal,’ Hearn told Sky Sports. ‘There is always stuff that is out of our control, i.e. the fighters winning their next fights.

‘[Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum and I] had a good chat [on Thursday]. We’re getting along alright. We have our words backwards and forwards, but we both want to make the biggest fight of all time.’