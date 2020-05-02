Promoter Eddie Hearns has confirmed that offer is on the table for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to meet for the world undisputed heavyweight titles unification bout.

Match room boss, Hearns who is the promoter of Anthony Joshua stated that the offer is for both heavyweights boxers to hold the fight away from Britain.

He added both parties have not begun talks on the possibility of staging the fight, as they both fight have to take care of next opponent in Deontey Wilder and Kubrat Pulev.

“Negotiations aren’t underway,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports. “We have a contract to fight Pulev next. Fury has a contract to fight Wilder next.

“There is keenness from our side and Fury’s side to go straight into [a fight between them]. But we are both under contract for different fights.

“No negotiations have taken place. Negotiations can’t take place until we know if Wilder will step aside and if Pulev will step aside.”

Joshua is contracted to next defend his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev, and Hearns revealed that the plans has not changed.

“As it stands now Joshua’s next fight is Pulev and Fury’s next fight is Wilder. Could a deal be struck for them to step aside? Absolutely.

“Would we be willing to entertain it? Absolutely. Right now, the focus is on the contracts we have signed and the winners to fight in spring 2021,” he said.