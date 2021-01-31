Former British Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has advised World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua to go for a Technical Knockout (TKO) against Tyson Fury when both boxers meet for the WBA, IBF and IBO unification fight which venue is yet to be determined by the organisers.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said a deal for the world heavyweight champion to meet Tyson Fury in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout this year is all but done, with a venue in the Middle East a front-runner to host it.

Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev last month to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles to set up the prospect of a mouth-watering clash with fellow Briton Fury who holds the WBC belt.

Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh who is also former Commonwealth boxing champion, while backing Joshua to win, said the Nigerian-born pugilist must aim at giving Fury a TKO, if he is to emerge as winner.

“As top British boxers, winning is not enough for them, but winning by TKO. There is no room for two kings, so the one will like to subdue the other by a TKO.

“As a Briton myself, the British like to fight and conquer their enemies. They don’t accept two kings, so my advice is for Joshua to go for a TKO to conquer him,” Oboh said.