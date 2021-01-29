EDDIE Hearn expects the mammoth Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight to be signed in the next two weeks after sending the first draft of the contract to Bob Arum.

Fury and Joshua are expected to fight at least once in 2021, with a clash in June likely to happen somewhere in the Middle East. The hope is that crowds will have returned and there will be some kind of normality later in the year and a rematch could be held in the UK.

However, the focus is on the first meeting and an agreement is edging closer, with Joshua’s promoter confirming that he has sent the first draft of a contract out to Fury’s US promotional team.

‘The first draft of the contract has now gone out to Bob Arum, which is obviously a good thing,’ Hearn told Sportsmail. ‘The contract reflects the positive nature of the discussions we have had so far around this fight. ‘We now await their comments before we all move on to agreeing a location. We hope to have something signed within the next two weeks.’ The Gypsy King’s promoter expects the all-Brit- ish fight to be the richest in heavyweight history, with a huge site fee in the Middle East, couple with vast pay-per-view sales. ‘There will be a substantial site fee, if it’s done outside of the UK and US,’ Arum told the 3Knock- downRule podcast. ‘It will probably be the biggest money fight in heavyweight boxing history. There’s all professionals working on it, and it’ll be massive.