ANTHONY JOSHUA will not be forced into agreeing a date to fight Kubrat Pulev anytime soon, insist the IBF.

The Bulgarian hard man, 39, is next in line to take a shot at the British WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title holder.

Joshua and Pulev were set to go head-to-head in July – but the fight was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Boxing Federation have confirmed they are being “flexible” over when the fight is rearranged for.

In a statement to Sky, the IBF confirmed: “Given the current circumstances, we are being flexible.

“It is difficult to put a firm date on mandatory obligations at the moment.

“Everyone is working hard to get things going with boxing again.

“Hopefully, everything will be on track soon.”

Concerns were raised over Joshua’s fight against Pulev after he rocked up to a Black Lives Matter march wearing a knee brace.

American heavyweight, Charles Martin has already vowed to step in for AJ if he is unable to fight Pulev.

But promoter Eddie Hearn claimed the knee injury will not stop the Watford-born bruiser taking on the 39-year-old.

Plans are now in place for AJ to face Fury twice next year to unify the division – presuming he gets past Pulev first.