World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua has helped Land Rover launch the 50th anniversary celebrations for its Range Rover model.

Events to mark half-a-century for the original luxury SUV started with a snow art installation at Land Rover’s Arjeplog cold weather test facility close to the Arctic circle in Sweden.

It signalled the start of a year of celebration, marking the Range Rover’s golden jubilee.

The 260m-wide artwork filled the centre of the steering pad at the test track, where all future Land Rover models are put through their paces during development.

Land Rover’s Arjeplog facility used a frozen lake to provide the perfect conditions for engineers to test and assess the latest models.

Renowned snow artist, Simon Beck created the 53,092 sq m anniversary logo by walking more than 45,000 steps across the powdery surface inside the steering pad, accompanied by a quartet of the latest Range Rover SUV models, which are produced at Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations centre on the edge of Coventry.

Since 2014 the expert engineers, craftsmen and women at Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in Ryton had been responsible for designing and producing the fastest, most luxurious and most exclusive Range Rover models in the SUV’s 50-year history.

The elevated luxury, performance and capability of the SUV family represent the pinnacle of Range Rover development.

Arjeplog is also home to the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy, where customers experience the thrill of dynamic ice driving, under instruction from world-class driving experts.

Anthony Joshua experienced the extreme conditions as part of the celebrations, where he learned the art of winter driving under the expert supervision of academy instructors.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to June because the Range Rover family will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of Britain’s finest exports.”