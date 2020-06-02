Anthony Joshua insists he would not fight Mike Tyson if offered an exhibition showdown with the boxing great – because he would booed if he beat him.

Tyson is hoping to launch a boxing comeback in the coming months and is looking for an opponent.

But AJ has ruled himself out and described Tyson as the ‘greatest boxer of the modern era.

Joshua is gearing up to face Kubrat Pulev when boxing returns following the suspension of sport due to the coronavirus.

He then hopes to face Tyson Fury, as long as he beats Deontay Wilder again, but says a fight with Iron Mike is not on his radar.

“With all due respect I wouldn’t,” he told the Sun.

“Even if I fought Iron Mike and beat him, I think I’d be the only one cheering. People would boo. He is a legend. He is the greatest boxer of the modern era.

“There are only two recognised champions the world knows of, Ali and Mike Tyson — the most recognised faces in the world when it comes to boxing.”

Tyson has been linked with a repeat of his historic fights against Evander Holyfield and Fury even suggested he would throw down with him.

And AJ isn’t surprised by talk of a return, because it’s all he knows.

“I see it like this — how old is David Beckham, 44, 45?” Joshua added.