Anthony Joshua has downplayed the status of Tyson Fury claiming the undefeated heavyweight has not been tested enough to be considered as intimidating.

The two heavyweight giants are believed to have signed a two-fight deal for 2021 in what is expected to be two of boxing’s biggest fights in recent years.

Joshua believes that Fury is yet to leave his mark on boxing while claiming there’s nothing x-factor to the 31-year-old’s game.

“What have you seen from Fury? A couple of feints? Moving around? What have you seen that makes him seem so intimidating? Speed?” – Joshua told SkySports.

“If the sport is lacking so much talent then all you need is feints and movement to be classed as a great of this generation. With hard work, motivation and studying you can overcome that.

“So what do people see in Fury that is so fearsome, intimidating, that he can’t be touched at the top level?”