The long-awaited world heavyweight championship unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is reportedly set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Joshua, though, has heard all the speculation before. ‘AJ’ is sick of all sparring back and forth with ‘The Gypsy King’ in interviews and on social media. He simply wants his chance to shut Fury up in the ring.

On Monday, Joshua tagged Fury in a tweet that read: “Spartan. I’m tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. We’re all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!”.