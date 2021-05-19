Anthony Joshua could have his next opponent quickly — even if it isn’t Tyson Fury.

In a video released Tuesday by Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing indicated that a bout between Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is a possibility if Fury is unavailable this summer. Hearn’s comments came one day after an arbitrator ruled Fury must give Deontay Wilder a rematch by Sept. 15.

The latest development comes as Joshua’s and Fury’s respective camps were putting the finishing touches on a potential undisputed heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, is the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s WBO belt. A Joshua-Usyk bout would give Fury time to fulfill his contractual obligation to Wilder while maintaining the possibility of a unification bout by the end of 2021. Hearn said he spoke to Usyk’s promoter and told him there’s a “good chance” Joshua will face Usyk if Fury isn’t an immediate option.

“It would be in an ideal world, if the right deal could be done, to maintain those belts and to keep the Fury fight alive for probably December but for the undisputed [title] as well,” Hearn said in the Matchroom video.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) holds three of the four major belts, and Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) has the other one. Their promoters have been in extended negotiations for an all-British summer showdown.