Boxing icon, Barry McGuigan has said Anthony Joshua must take the blame himself for his damaging recent losses against Oleksandr Usyk, according to NSMmedia.com.ng.

Joshua, 33, lost the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in 2021 after a unanimous-decision defeat against the Ukrainian, and also lost the August rematch, after which he fired his then-trainers Rob McCracken and Robert Garcia.

And McGuigan told Boxing King Media that the Brit should take personal responsibility for the fights rather than simply get rid of his coaches – before claiming Joshua is ‘in crisis’.

He said: “The fact is he’s been around a few different trainers and that automatically makes you think he is blaming the trainer for not performing.

“The bottom line is it is with you. You are responsible for your performance. Robert Garcia has an unblemished record, he’s incredible, and he has produced many world champions and is a great coach.”