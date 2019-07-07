Former Commonwealth and British Light Heavyweight Boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has agreed with Leno Lewis, former WBC Heavyweight boxing champion, that Nigerian-born Anthony Joshua needs a new high profile trainer to work with this time.

After coming in as a 25–1 underdog, in a shocking upset, Andy Ruiz won Joshua via technical knockout in the seventh round,[ ending Joshua’s undefeated record and becoming the new unified heavyweight champion.

The fight is considered one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, drawing comparisons to Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas in 1990 and Lennox Lewis vs. Hasim Rahman in 2001. Ruiz also made history as the first ever Mexican world heavyweight champion.

Lewis recently told AJ to engage a new high profile trainer, if he wishes to bounce back to lime light.

Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh believes Joshua needs a high profile trainer, an American plus Mr McCraccan his childhood trainer, who led him to become the forner undisputed world heavyweight champion for fitness and encouragement.

“We should know that Joshua is just coming out from a humiliating defeat to an underdog, Andy Ruiz. Sometimes in life, we learn better from experience.

In such a situation where he fell to an underdog and he understands better what Joshua’s present predicament is about .

If it was not Ruiz, a lowly profiled boxer would also have beaten Joshua . Every sportsman or woman seeks for fortunes, but it’s only few that can handle the glamour, fame and attraction that comes with the success.

Joshua couldn’t handle his fame very well like Mohammed Ali did.

If Joshua really wants to bounce back, he needs to separate himself from the Joshua the superstar from Joshua the Ogun stare Nigerian- born- British boxer so that he can be focused .

Joshua could bounce back,, if only he can heed the advice of Lenox Lewis.”