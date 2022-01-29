Anthony Joshua should change trainers amid speculation he will split with Robert McCracken, says Chris Eubank Jr.

Joshua lost his world heavyweight titles when he was soundly beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in September and has since worked with trainers including Virgil Hunter and Eddy Reynoso.

“He needs some new blood. He needs some new eyes and ears in his camp,” British middleweight Eubank told BBC Sport.

“If he’s going to have the rematch he has to come with a different game plan.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Eubank added: “Obviously, that comes with having a new trainer. I think that’s the right move.”

Eubank spent time training with Joshua last month and is proof that changing trainers can lead to success.

After switching gyms and training alone for many years, Eubank finally looks settled with his current trainer Roy Jones Jr who is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time and won world titles at four weights – middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.