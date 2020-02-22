Anthony Joshua has not travelled to Las Vegas to watch tonight’s Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch and was instead welcomed with open arms as he returned to Nigeria as heavyweight world champion.

Following his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr last year, the Brit reconnected with the home of his ancestors by revisiting the country.

Now, in the wake of his rematch victory, AJ has gone back with the belts and shown them off to adoring fans.

Joshua joined a party with musician Femi Kuti who was overwhelmed by the WBA, IBF & WBO world titles.

He led prayers for the champion in front of the rapturous crowd who all wanted to get a glimpse.

Anthony Joshua is the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion

Joshua previously explained: “My mum and my dad were born in Nigeria. Then, when they were 25 they went to London.

“I was born and I started boxing at 18. I came back to Nigeria many times when I was younger.

“And then one day my mum put me in boarding school [in Nigeria].”

His time at the boarding school did not last and he returned to the UK by the time he was a teenager.

He proudly represents both the British and Nigerian flags and is not shy about paying homage to his African roots with a tattoo of the continent on his right arm.

Some had speculated that AJ would be in Vegas this week to watch the Wilder vs Fury rematch in person and call out the winner.

However, he is instead set to watch the bout from a distance.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are both going to pocket over $25m (£19.3m) from their rematch for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title tonight.

That is a minimum figure for both fighters, with additional earnings from pay-per-view buys being added on top of that.

Fury’s American promoter, Bob Arum, is confident the rematch will do over two million pay-per-view buys and that should result in the Gypsy King earning ‘well over $40million (£33m).’

ESPN report, as per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, that the two fighters will make at least $25m (£19.3m) tonight, which will be the biggest payday of both of their careers.