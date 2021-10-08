Eddie Hearn is Anthony Joshua’s promoter and talks to BBC Sport about Joshua’s defeat by Oleksandr Usyk and a potential rematch in 2022 as the Briton aims to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight titles.

Matchroom Boxing’s next show includes the all-British super-welterweight contest between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler. You can listen to that fight live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra at 22:00 BST on Saturday, 9 October.

Anthony Joshua is hurting like crazy at losing his world heavyweight belts to Oleksandr Usyk, but I have never seen him this hungry and more determined to win the rematch.

Actually, obsessed is a better word because since that fight, he has spoken about it, what he needs to do and what he needs to change, in every conversation I’ve had with him.

This definitely feels different to the Andy Ruiz defeat. That was one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history, whereas this one the game plan was wrong and he got beaten by one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world. There’s no shame in losing to Usyk.

I’ve seen many comments on how the tactics were wrong – and they were – but it’s difficult to not appreciate the things Usyk did. AJ was frustrated because he knows he can do so much better and boxed the wrong fight, but Usyk’s performance was exceptional.

But, going back to the Ruiz loss, that was different as it was just such a shock, nobody knew what to say. Here, you could see AJ’s mind working overtime on how he can beat Usyk. It was like the preparation for the rematch began then.

I saw [Tyson Fury’s co-promoter] Bob Arum saying AJ should step aside for Fury v Usyk but I couldn’t imagine that scenario happening in a million years.

We will formally announce the rematch in due course and start planning with K2 Promotions – March or April is sensible for the rematch.

