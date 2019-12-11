Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua is to present his title belts to President Muhammadu Buhari at a yet to be decided date.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, said he briefed the Federal Executive Council, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, about Joshua’s win.

Joshua regained his titles from Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr during a repeat match in Saudi Arabia last Saturday.

Joshua, who suffered a shock defeat to the Mexican-American at Madison Square Garden six months ago, became heavyweight champion once again by unanimous decision from the judges in Diriyah.