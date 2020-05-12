Anthony Joshua’s showdown with Kubrat Pulev will have a venue within three weeks, according to Bulgarian’s manager.

AJ was scheduled to defend his heavyweight titles against Pulev on June 20 at Tottenham’s new ground.

But the coronavirus has meant the bout – and all boxing in the UK – has been postponed. And with elite sport yet to get the go ahead to resume in the UK a foreign venue is now the most likely for the heavyweight clash.

The UK is also set to introduce quarantine measures for new arrivals at the start of June, making the UK and unlikely host. The Middle East could be an option while Croatia is keen to host it. Another option could even be Turkey with the FA president claiming they were still planning to host the Champions League final in Istanbul in August.

“We’ve given ourselves four weeks to explore any and all opportunities that are there for the fight,” Gotsev told Sky Sports.

“Eddie [Hearn] has spoken to you about the Middle East, which is a great possibility. It makes sense, because those countries were not as hard affected and if you take the right precautions, we could really have a safe environment.