Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title showdown against Kubrat Pulev could take place in a stunning Roman amphitheatre in Croatia, according to the Bulgarian’s manager.

Joshua was scheduled to defend his IBF, WBO and WBA titles against Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 but their meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which has halted sport across the globe.

With Eddie Hearn reluctant for the fight to take place in an empty arena, new overseas venues have been discussed, according to Pulev’s manager Ivaylo Gotsev.

Gotsev said there are ‘active talks’ for the fight to be held in the stunning ancient venue the northern Adriatic city of Pula.

“We have given ourselves (the two camps) four weeks to look for a new territory if the situation and measures in England do not change,” Pulev’s manager Ivaylo Gotsev told local media.

“We are discussing Croatia, there is a unique Roman stadium – Pula Arena, there and we are in active talks,” he said, adding that the fight would most probably take place in August or September.

The Roman Amphitheatre hosted two ice hockey games in 2012 and has also hosted a number of concerts.

“We like this option because it is in Europe, in the middle of the continent,” Gotsev said.